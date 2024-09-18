Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent and Inland Sussex. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A least minor coastal flooding is anticipated with the high tide cycle Friday morning; some guidance indicates moderate coastal flooding may be possible during this high tide cycle. At least minor coastal flooding may continue into the weekend with following high tide cycles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/11 PM 7.2 1.5 1.5 Minor 19/11 AM 7.4 1.7 1.6 Minor 19/11 PM 7.2 1.5 1.7 Minor 20/12 PM 7.9 2.2 1.9 Moderate 21/12 AM 7.5 1.8 2.3 Minor 21/12 PM 8.0 2.3 2.1 Moderate Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/10 PM 6.5 1.8 1.2 Minor 19/10 AM 6.7 2.0 1.3 Minor 19/11 PM 6.5 1.8 1.4 Minor 20/11 AM 7.2 2.5 1.7 Moderate 20/11 PM 6.9 2.2 2.1 Minor 21/12 PM 7.4 2.8 1.9 Moderate &&