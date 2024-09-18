GEORGETOWN, Del -A financial organization representing the United States and Canada is praising Sussex County for its latest budget. The Chicago based Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) awarded the County the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for fiscal year 2025.
Sussex County was tops in three separate categories related to financial reporting. "The budget award is a reflection of Sussex County's long held commitment to sound fiscal management," Sussex County Finance Director Gina Jennings said. "We are honored to have earned this award, which is recognition by our peers, but just as important, we are honored to have earned the trust and confidence of the public we serve."
According to GFOA, the county's presentation demonstrated the budget is a policy plan, operations guide, and communications device.