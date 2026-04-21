GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex County is expanding access to library services with the debut of a new bookmobile, designed to reach communities across southern Delaware.
County leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, April 21, to unveil the new mobile library. The new 2025 Turtle Top Terra Transit replaces a 33-foot-long 1988 bus that had been in service for decades and was once recognized nationally as one of the oldest active bookmobiles, according to the county.
While widely appreciated, the older bus was more expensive to maintain and required a commercial driver’s license to operate. The county said the updated 28-foot model runs on gasoline, is more fuel efficient and easier to maneuver, and does not require staff to hold a commercial license.
County Librarian Rachel Lynch highlighted the broader impact of the service.
"The great thing about this bus, as opposed to the old one, is that the, carts are actually detachable. So if we go to an event where we need to have a certain subject, and a lot of it, it's much easier to just unlock these," said Lynch. "We can wheel them out on the ramp, and then the staff can take the carts into the building and switch out the books they need and bring them back."
The county spent about $313,000 on the new unit, which will travel year-round to senior centers, day-care facilities, schools and other locations without nearby library access. The bookmobile can carry about 3,000 items, including books, movies and audio programs.
“This investment allows us to bring services directly to the people who need them most,” County Administrator Todd F. Lawson said.
A full schedule of bookmobile stops is available online or by calling 302-855-7893.