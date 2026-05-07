GEORGETOWN, Del. - Food delivery apps may be a staple for many students, but some schools in Sussex County are putting limits on lunchtime drop-offs over concerns about safety, staffing and food regulations.
At Sussex Technical High School, administrators recently notified families that outside food deliveries to students during the school day are prohibited. School leaders said any food ordered to campus by students or parents will be confiscated until the end of the school day.
For many students, ordering lunch through apps like DoorDash or Uber Eats has become a quick alternative to packing a meal or eating cafeteria food.
"I don't think it's fair, because I think there's a lot of kids that aren't as privileged to have that," said Teresa Aguila, who lives in the area.
Another parent, who CoastTV spoke with off camera, said busy mornings sometimes make it difficult to prepare lunches before school, making delivery services a convenient option when students do not want cafeteria meals.
Others think it's not fair.
"I don't think it should be allowed to be at the school, because I think the kids, they're just going to start abusing it," said Aguila.
Several school districts in Sussex County told CoastTV they have similar policies regarding outside food. Administrators said food brought into schools must comply with U.S Department of Agriculture regulations.
That means students hoping for fast food, fries or convenience store meals during lunch periods may have to rely on school cafeteria options instead.
"I think they should just across the board, not even let them come and deliver because they have to deliver to the office," said Aguila. "Just deny it when they get there. Then eventually they'll get the message."
School leaders said the restrictions are also intended to reduce disruptions during the school day and limit potential security concerns tied to non-students entering campus property.
Administrators added that outside food deliveries may pose risks related to food allergies because schools cannot verify ingredients or guarantee proper food handling once items arrive on campus.