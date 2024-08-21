ANGOLA, Del. - Sussex County Planning and Zoning has approved a request to rezone a residential property at the intersection of Warrington Road and Route 24 to heavy commercial, clearing the way for a Waves Car Wash.
The property, currently zoned as agricultural residential, is owned by the Cherner Development Group. The rezoning approval marks a significant step toward transforming the site into a commercial car wash.
According to the re-zoning application, Delaware's Department of Transportation (DelDOT) estimates that the car wash will generate more than 50 car trips during peak hours, or roughly 500 trips per day. DelDOT has determined this would have only a minor impact on local roadways.
The commission approved the request unanimously with one member citing several reasons for the decision.
“This property has been used residentially for several decades; however, with the growth of this intersection, the residential use of the property is no longer practical,” a planning official said during the meeting.
The application was first submitted in January 2023, and a public hearing was held on Aug. 7 about the potential rezoning. According to the county, the public hearing saw no negative feedback.
“No parties appeared in opposition to this application,” one member added.
But not everyone is pleased with the decision. George Smith, who lives right across the street from the property, expressed his concerns.
“I think it’s not a good idea,” Smith said.
Smith noted that the area has become more commercial with every new development, something he wasn’t expecting when he moved in.
“We stayed here to be out of city limits and be just close enough. It was two lanes, and four years later, it’s five lanes. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” he said.
The Sussex County Council will have the final say, with a vote expected on Sept. 17.