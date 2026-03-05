LEWES, Del.- The Sussex County Land Trust has received the 2026 Conservation Stewardship Award in the Green Conservation Category from the Sussex Conservation District for its work on Stephen P. Hudson Park.
Organizers say the award recognizes efforts that exceed Delaware’s sediment and stormwater regulations, highlighting strong environmental stewardship, responsible land management and effective stormwater planning.
The organization will be honored during the Conservation Stewardship Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, March 11, at Plantation Lakes Golf & Country Club.
According to Sussex County Land Trust, the award-winning project centers on Stephen P. Hudson Park, a conservation-managed public park and trailhead along the Georgetown–Lewes Trail. The site was once an agricultural field and was developed using phased construction and stormwater management techniques designed to reduce runoff, prevent erosion and protect nearby forested land.
“Hudson Park represents the kind of thoughtful, conservation-first approach that Sussex County needs as growth continues,” said Sara Bluhm, executive director of the Sussex County Land Trust. “This recognition reflects the collaboration, persistence, and long-term stewardship that went into ensuring the project performs as intended.”
Hudson Park is also planned to be the future home of a Can-Do Playground, a universally accessible playground initiative led by the Sussex County Rotary Clubs.
The Sussex County Land Trust said projects like Hudson Park help expand public access to parks and open space while protecting natural resources as the county continues to grow.