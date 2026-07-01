GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Technical High School soccer and baseball teams played their first games on the new athletic field thanks to alumnus Brian Rowe.
Sussex Tech is a vocational technical public school that prepares Sussex County students for workplace environments, which is currently undergoing construction for a new high school building. Construction began in 2024 to increase the size to accommodate 1,800 students from its current 1,375.
Rowe, a 2006 Carpentry and Construction Technologies graduate, returned to Sussex Tech with his company, Rowe Property Maintenance, to construct home fields for state playoff competitions this spring. As a former Sussex Tech athlete, the school says Rowe was dedicated to ensuring the students could play on their home field during postseason competition.
Rowe started his business while attending Sussex Tech and created his business following graduation, which now employs a 20-person crew. Rowe credits his career to Sussex Tech’s hands-on learning and trade-focused education.
Residing in Selbyville, with his wife who is also a Sussex Tech graduate, Rowe says what he likes about his job is "showing up in the morning looking at one thing and leaving at the end of the day looking at something completely different.”
The new high school is expected to open in September of 2028.