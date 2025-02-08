GEORGETOWN, Del. — A Sussex Technical High School Coast Guard JROTC cadet has been recognized for her bravery after assisting multiple drivers following a serious car accident.
On Jan. 29, Coast Guard JROTC Instructor Guy Rush presented Cadet Emily Dukes with the Meritorious Achievement Award, an honor given to cadets who demonstrate outstanding meritorious achievement or perform a meritorious act. The school district said this marks the first time the award has been presented in Sussex Tech’s Coast Guard JROTC program.
Earlier in the month, Dukes witnessed a severe crash and immediately rendered aid to multiple people at the scene. In recognition of her quick thinking and dedication, she was also promoted to Cadet Senior Chief.
“Emily embodies the Coast Guard’s core values of Honor, Respect, Devotion to Duty. She went into action without hesitation to provide aid to the injured and I could not be prouder. She has been a standout cadet, and these actions are a testament to her character,” Guy Rush.