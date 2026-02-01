Sussex Technical High School receives Innovation Grant

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Technical High School has received an Innovation Grant from the Delaware Department of Education to support the integration of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) into its Plant Science and Natural Resource Management Technology program.
Sussex Tech says the grant will allow GIS technology to be embedded directly into coursework, giving students hands-on experience in areas like spatial analysis, data mapping, land-use planning and environmental resource management. According to the school, that technology is widely used across agriscience and natural resource fields and continues to grow in importance as industries become more data-driven.
School officials say the addition of GIS will help ensure students are equipped with relevant, real world skills that prepare them for further education and future careers.