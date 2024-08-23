GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Technical High School welcomed its new class of ninth graders on Aug. 23. Along with the start of construction for a new high school building, weapons detection systems were introduced as well as a new Career and Technical Education program.
Despite the ongoing construction, athletic activities will continue as planned, with Ravens football and field hockey remaining on campus, while boys’ and girls’ soccer teams will utilize Sandhill Fields for practices and competitions, said the district.
Sussex Tech announced it will also be implementing a weapons detection system for the new school year. All individuals entering the school buildings, facilities and premises may be subjected to screening. The school will also be staffed with school constables, a school resource officer and a school safety monitor.
This year, Sussex Tech has also expanded its curriculum by adding a new CTE program in Architectural Engineering Technologies, bringing the total number of CTE programs offered to 19.
Additionally, the school welcomed a group of new staff members, including eight teachers, a school constable, two paraprofessionals, two child nutrition staff, a school psychologist, a school social worker and a school counselor.
"While the majority of our new hires were due to employee retirements, we are pleased to have a new group of professionals who bring excitement to enhance our school community." said Dr. Jason Peel, Director of Human Resources and Support Services.
To accommodate the construction, new traffic patterns and parking locations have been established and Adult Education offices and classrooms have been relocated. Meanwhile, Woodbridge High School has also announced that they will use metal detectors, but just for athletic events like Indian River School District.