OCEAN PINES, Md.- The Ocean Pines Racquet Center will host the fourth annual Oktoberfest pickleball tournament from Oct. 11 to 13. The center says this event draws hundreds of players and spectators and is known for being the only pickleball tournament on the Delmarva Peninsula offering cash prizes.
Registration for players is $45, with a deadline of Sept. 27. Interested participants can register online at Pickleball Den. Organizers are also seeking sponsors at gold ($1,000), silver ($500), and bronze ($250) levels.