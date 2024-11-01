Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Tree Lighting

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach will have its annual Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival Celebration on Friday, Nov. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The festive event will feature holiday crafts, face painting, musical entertainment and a drawing for one child to light up the tree alongside Santa and Mrs. Claus. Families will get the chance to capture photos with Santa throughout the evening.

The event is free and open to the public at the Seaside location, 36504 Seaside Outlet Dr., Rehoboth Beach.

