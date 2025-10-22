MILFORD, Del. - A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been arrested after police say they threatened others with a gun during a Friday night confrontation in Milford.
According to the Milford Police Department, officers were called around 10:13 p.m. on Oct. 17 after three people reported being threatened while sitting in a car in the 300 block of NW 2nd Street. They told officers that a SUV pulled up next to them and a 17-year-old boy got out, pointed a handgun at one of them and demanded they get out of the car. The group instead drove away.
Police say the victims also reported that a second person was involved in the threat. After an investigation, police identified the 17-year-old and issued an arrest warrant. On Oct. 20, the teenager was arrested at Milford High School by a school resource officer. Officers say they then searched the boy's car on school property and found two untraceable handguns and ammunition. Neither gun had a serial number, according to police.
The teenager, who was not named due to his age, faces multiple felony charges, including:
Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person under 21
Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Aggravated menacing
Conspiracy
Carrying a concealed deadly weapon
Possession of large-capacity magazines
Possession of untraceable firearms
Possession of a firearm in a safe recreation zone (school)
He was taken to the Stevenson House Detention Center in default of $69,500 cash bond and was scheduled for a bail review hearing in Kent County Family Court on Oct. 21. A no-contact order was issued between the teenager and the victims, including all Milford School District properties.
Police say they also arrested 19-year-old Ivan Salez of Milford on Oct. 21 at his home. He is charged with aggravated menacing and conspiracy, both felonies. Salez was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $5,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing. A no-contact order was also issued between Salez and the victims.