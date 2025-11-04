MILFORD, Del. — A 13-year-old boy from Seaford is facing a felony charge after police say he emailed a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of two Milford schools on Monday.
The threat was received by the Milford School District on the morning of Nov. 3. Milford Police evacuated both Milford Central Academy and Milford High School and began a search of the buildings with explosive detection K9 units from across Delaware. Police say the schools were declared safe around 1:01 p.m., and students and staff were allowed to return.
An investigation began as the bomb sweeps were underway, and detectives were able to trace the email to a Seaford teenager, not a student in the district. According to police, an arrest warrant was issued, and the boy was brought to the Milford Police Department by his parent the following day.
He was charged with one felony count of terroristic threatening and released to his parent on a $1,000 unsecured bond after a hearing in Kent County Family Court.
In a statement, Chief Cecilia Ashe said, “We will not tolerate these types of pranks and we will use every local, state, and federal resource available to find you. Thank you to the detectives who worked tirelessly through the night to identify this subject.” Chief Ashe further stated, “thank you to our community partners UNITED Church and Milford Movies 9 for stepping up when we reached out for help, as this is community policing in practice”
The investigation remains ongoing. Milford Police also expressed gratitude to the Delaware State Police, Delaware Capitol Police and Newark Police for assisting with K9 units during the response.