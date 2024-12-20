GREENWOOD, Del. — A 16-year-old boy from Greenwood was arrested by Delaware State Police for a robbery involving a firearm and several felony charges.
According to DSP on Dec. 18, 2024, at around 3:25 p.m. Troopers responded to a robbery on the 14000 block of Mile Stretch Road in Greenwood. Police allege the 16-year-old victim arranged to buy a dirt bike from the suspect, whom he knew. The victim agreed to drive the suspect to the bike’s location to complete the transaction.
On the way to that sale police say the suspect allegedly showed the victim a gun and when they got to the secondary location the suspect took the victim’s money before taking off on foot.
Troopers conducted a search of the area and found the suspect on the 6000 block of Newton Way. After a brief struggle, the suspect was taken into custody. During a search, officers recovered the stolen money and a loaded 9mm handgun, which had been reported stolen to the Delaware State Police in March 2024.
The suspect was transported to Troop 5, where he was charged with the following offenses:
Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Under 18 (Felony)
Possession of Ammunition by a Person Under 18 (Felony)
Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony)
Theft of a Firearm (Felony)
Theft under $1,500
Resisting Arrest
The suspect was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center on a $69,000 cash bond.