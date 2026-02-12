WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Wednesday evening in Wicomico County.
Matthew Garcia, 18, of Rockville, was identified as the driver of a Honda Civic involved in the crash, according to Maryland State Police. Garcia was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a trauma center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Two passengers were also hurt in the crash. Andy Fon Koh, 18, of Takoma Park, was flown to a shock trauma center for treatment. Eyuael Zewdie, 18, of Washington, D.C., was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and is in the hospital.
Officers from the Fruitland Police Department responded around 8:41 p.m. to South Division Street at Coulbourn Mill for a report of a single-car crash.
A preliminary investigation indicates the Honda was traveling on South Division Street when Garcia failed to stop at a posted stop sign and entered the intersection. Police said Garcia attempted to steer through the turn, continued west and struck the top of a guardrail before the car came to rest in Coulbourn Mill Pond. Police believe speeding may have been a factor in the crash.
Lanes were closed for more than four hours during the investigation. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack and officers from the Fruitland Police Department assisted at the scene.
At the request of the Fruitland Police Department, the Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation.