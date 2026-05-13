DELMARVA - Nominations for the 68th Annual Capital Emmy Awards were announced by the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Wednesday evening, and Telemundo Delmarva and CoastTV News secured a nomination in the News Feature - Serious Feature (Multiple Reports) category.
Telemundo Delmarva and CoastTV News Reporter Ana Sofia Román was nominated, along with Editor Ted Corriero and Photographer Tyler Rydson for "Esperanza Bajo ICE" or "Faith Under Ice."
The piece is an exclusive, three-part story, where Easton pastor Daniel Fuentes Espinal spoke out for the first time about his detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an experience he said tested his faith and separated him from his family for weeks.
The Awards Gala will take place June 20 at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.
Last month, CoastTV News Director John Dearing received the 2026 Board of Governors Award from the Capital Emmys in recognition of his decades-long career, leadership and mentorship in local television news.
Last year, CoastTV’s Madeleine Overturf and Ted Corriero won a Capital Emmy Award for their feature on Georgetown’s historic Return Day tradition, highlighting the post-election event focused on unity and reconciliation.