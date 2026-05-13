Ana Sofia Roman

Telemundo Delmarva and CoastTV News earned a Capital Emmy nomination for “Esperanza Bajo ICE,” with reporter Ana Sofia Román, editor Ted Corriero and photographer Tyler Rydson recognized in the News Feature - Serious Feature (Multiple Reports) category.

DELMARVA - Nominations for the 68th Annual Capital Emmy Awards were announced by the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Wednesday evening, and Telemundo Delmarva secured a nomination in the News Feature - Serious Feature (Multiple Reports) category.

Telemundo Delmarva and CoastTV News Reporter Ana Sofia Román was nominated, along with Editor Ted Corriero and Photographer Tyler Rydson for "Esperanza Bajo ICE" or "Faith Under Ice."

The piece is an exclusive, three-part story, where Easton pastor Daniel Fuentes Espinal spoke out for the first time about his detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an experience he said tested his faith and separated him from his family for weeks.

The Awards Gala will take place June 20 at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

Last month, CoastTV News Director John Dearing received the 2026 Board of Governors Award from the Capital Emmys in recognition of his decades-long career, leadership and mentorship in local television news.

Last year, CoastTV’s Madeleine Overturf and Ted Corriero won a Capital Emmy Award for their feature on Georgetown’s historic Return Day tradition, highlighting the post-election event focused on unity and reconciliation.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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