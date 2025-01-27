OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) has announced that its terrapin nesting sanctuary at Northside Park will be dismantled. The sanctuary, designed to provide a protected space for terrapins to nest, has become unsustainable due to maintenance challenges and safety concerns.
The project, initiated several years ago by MCBP in collaboration with Chesapeake Conservation Corps member Maddie Talnagi, featured shallow mounds of sand and marsh vegetation designed to replicate the terrapin's natural nesting environment. Initially, the sanctuary saw success, with several terrapin nests reported.
However, the site has become increasingly difficult to manage. Vegetation growth on the marsh side has blocked turtle access, while bee burrows in the sand have made it unsafe for volunteers to maintain the area. These issues prompted MCBP to reevaluate the site’s viability.
“Northside Park is such a pristine and beautiful park, we felt this garden was becoming an eyesore,” said Sandi Smith, MCBP outreach coordinator. “Since it wasn’t providing any opportunities for our terrapins, it was time to take it down. Fortunately, the sanctuary at Assateague State Park is still functioning, but mother nature put a halt to this effort at Northside Park.”
The organization remains committed to terrapin conservation efforts. It will continue monitoring the Assateague sanctuary and collaborating on other initiatives, such as a mid-Atlantic survey program and turtle cage projects to protect nests.
“Not all projects are going to be as successful as we hope, but we truly learn and grow from these projects to continue to help preserve our watershed and community,” Smith said.