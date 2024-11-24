SELBYVILLE, Del. — A Thanksgiving tradition of giving returned to Delmarva as Mountaire Farms hosted its 30th annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" event.
Hundreds of volunteers gathered in Selbyville to pack boxes of Thanksgiving meals for families in need. The meal boxes include chicken, corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, yams, stuffing, gravy, and brownie mix for dessert, all carefully packed in the spirit of community giving.
"I would say it never feels as good to receive as it does to give, right? We hear that all the time around the holiday seasons," said Zach Evans with Mountaire Farms. "And here at Mountaire Farms, we've created a program where if you're willing to come, donate some of your time, we can help you make a meaningful impact in the lives of thousands of your neighbors.”
Once packed, the meal boxes will be distributed to hundreds of churches and nonprofits across Delmarva, ensuring families can enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner.
The event also included a special recognition for Roger Marino, one of the founders of "Thanksgiving for Thousands," who retired from Mountaire but continues to embody the spirit of giving. Marino received the Heart of Service Award for his contributions to the initiative.
State and local legislators were on hand to assist and presented tributes from the Delaware House and Senate, acknowledging Mountaire Farms’ efforts in supporting the community.