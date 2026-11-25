LEWES, Del.- For many families, Thanksgiving camping is a tradition at Cape Henlopen State Park, but the Nor' Easter pushing up the East Coast had different plans.
Delaware State Parks announced Tuesday that all campgrounds, cottages and cabins will be closed.
For Steve Roberts, him and his wife travel from Oxford, PA each Thanksgiving to enjoy Cape Henlopen. "For the last 4 or 5 years, we have come down for Thanksgiving week and have Thanksgiving here in the past." he said.
Roberts also expressed his understanding surrounding the closures. "The trip got cut short, but I think they made a good call. Right. The weather forecast. It looks really bad. And with all the trees, you know, we don't want damage to our equipment."
The Cape Henlopen State Park campground will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and is scheduled to reopen at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Reservations with arrival dates during the statewide closure will be automatically canceled, with full refunds issued. Cape Henlopen campers will receive refunds for affected nights. No action is required from affected reservation holders.
Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.