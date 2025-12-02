SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — A tent community off Route 1 known as Tharros tent village has closed for the season, shifting dozens of homeless people to winter shelters operated by Code Purple at the Cape. The village, sitting on the former Troop 7 site, previously served as a community for 28 men and women.
Men are now being housed at St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes, while women are staying at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach. Volunteers say they expect demand for shelter beds to rise as temperatures drop.
“To know that you’re truly helping somebody avoid potentially death from freezing in brutal conditions means everything,” said Gene Trainor, a Code Purple volunteer. “It’s not just the warm bed or warm meal, but the safety of knowing you’re inside and supervised.”
Albert Lee McCoy III, one of the guests staying at the shelter, said he had been camping outside wherever he could before doors opened this week. “You feel better as a person to know you can go inside for a roof over you to be a little bit more safe without being out on the streets and sleeping on the pavement.” he said.
The Code Purple overnight shelters will remain open through mid-March.