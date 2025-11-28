SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Code Purple program for homeless men and women starts up again on Dec. 1, with the need for shelter and food increasing.
Mike Agnew, director of Code Purple at the Cape says the community has been very generous with resources.
"We're really blessed. I would say the program continues to grow, we've got new leadership, in some cases now. We have someone running the men's shelter here, someone running the women's shelter here, and I've sort of backed off of the day to day operations, more in the strategic planning, if you will, for example finding a third shelter."
The need for shelter and food is increasing, with only a limited number of occupants allowed on a nightly basis.
"So statewide is 14. So or I should rather say statewide is 16, but there's always tow hosts. So two volunteers are there. So the fire marshal limits the capacity at 16 regardless of the room. If you're using it as a winter time emergency shelter. Last year we passed it here, but we've never really hit the 14 number too often in the women's shelter." Agnew said.
Agnew said the community really steps up at this time.
"People are very generous. Everyone wants to participate. We have a lot of retirees like myself, and we have no paid employees. Everyone's just a volunteer."
Gene Trainor is site coordinator with Code Purple at the Cape. He says a transition takes place early next week.
"Monday we'll be closing down the camp on the first night and Monday night the first we'll be there. The expectation is all the men from Tharros Village will be coming here, any ladies in Tharros will go down to Lutheran Church Of Our Savior."
Code Purple at the Cape will be open for 105 straight night regardless of the weather. The organization is accepting donations of lightly used hat, gloves and jackets.