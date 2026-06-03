TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va. - The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance to identify two individuals believed to be present during a shooting at Par 4 Bar and Grill on April 19.
Police received reports of an active shooting at Par 4 on Lankford Highway before 1:45 a.m. on April 19. Police say five men were shot, and one man died at the scene. Skylor Depree Crippen was treated and arrested for second-degree murder, amongst other charges. The search continues for a second suspect, Thomas Bragg Jr.
Sheriff W. Todd Wessells and investigators are seeking to identify and speak with the three people shown above as part of the ongoing investigation. Anyone who recognizes or has information regarding them is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Anonymous tips may be submitted through the Sheriff’s Office website.