LEWES, Del. - Colorful kites filled the sky over Cape Henlopen State Park during the 58th annual Great Delaware Kite Festival, drawing crowds for a day of family-friendly fun along the coast.
The event hosted by the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, began with an Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. featuring about 5,000 candy-filled eggs for children ages 12 and younger. Kite competitions began for children and teens at 11:30 a.m., followed by the highest kite competition at 1 p.m.
One longtime participant, David Kincaid, has been attending the festival for nearly 40 years and continued the tradition this year alongside his family.
"I always liked flying kites. Then I had kids and brought the kids, taught them. Now they're grown and I'm bringing my grandson," said Kincaid.
He earned two honors at this year’s event, taking home medals for third highest kite and most patriotic display. His grandson also earned a medal, continuing the family’s success at the festival.
Beyond kite flying, the event featured activities for all ages, including face painting, toys for sale and dogs available for adoption through the Brandywine Valley SPCA.