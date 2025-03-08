OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Art League of Ocean City is accepting applications from high school seniors planning to apply for college scholarships by April 8.
The non-profit organization plans to award various scholarships, with the largest being $5,000 and the remainder being $1,000 each, to students seeking a degree or career in the performing and visual arts. Scholarship winners will also receive a one-year membership to the Art League.
The Art League says those eligible for the award are graduating high school seniors who reside in Worcester County, including those from public and private schools and those who are homeschooled. Previous Art League scholarship winners may also reapply. Winners will be announced and awarded in June.
“The Art League’s scholarship program has made significant community impact over the years and remains an important part of our mission.” said Amy Rothermel, a board member for the Art League and chair of the scholarship selection committee, "Thanks to the generous support from our members and tributes to memorialize loved ones, we expect to exceed our 100th scholarship award in 2025.”
Applications are available online, at the Ocean City Center for the Arts at 502 94th St., or through high school guidance offices. Students only need to fill out one application to be considered for both the $5,000 award and the $1,000 awards.