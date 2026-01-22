BETHANY BEACH, Del. - First responders are preparing for emergency responses of all kinds as the major winter storm expected to hit Delmarva approaches.
CoastTV Meteorologists anticipate that some parts of Delaware could receive six to eight inches of snow, sounding the alarms for first responders.
It is crucial that both first responders and community members prepare themselves and have what they need to stay safe.
Thomas Moore, Deputy Chief of the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, says they take preparation seriously.
"Our units are 4-wheel drive, the ambulances are, anyways," said Moore. "Every day we do a check on all the apparatus. But during the storms, obviously, we make sure that we are full of fuel. Make sure that the fuel tanks in the fuel area are fueled up."
Moore says that during storms like the one forecasted to hit Delaware this weekend, they typically up their staff.
Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company officials say having essentials such as a shovel, ice scraper, deicer, salt, and warm clothing or a blanket available in the car during storms like this is crucial in a roadside emergency.
Kathy Brown, who lives in Ocean View, says she feels prepared but still has concerns.
"I don't like ice, so that's my only concern," said Brown. "If it's going to be days that are cold, extremely cold, after that, then you know everything becomes a little dangerous. If we're not prepared properly with the roads, it's an issue."
Moore says back streets and beach neighborhoods with tight roads pose one of the greatest threats to their response operation, as plowing and accessing the home with the larger apparatuses can cost them valuable time.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.