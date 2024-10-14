DOVER, Del. - An encouraging trend in the first state, cancer mortality rates in Delaware have continued to drop, according to a new report from the Delaware Division of Public Health.
From 2007 to 2021, Delaware's cancer death rate fell by 1.8 percent each year, which is better than the national average of 1.5 percent. The state now ranks sixteenth in cancer mortality, a big improvement from its second-place rank in the 1990s.
“The decrease in cancer deaths in Delaware reflects earlier cancer detection, prevention, and better access to timely care and quality of life among cancer survivors,” said Governor John Carney.
The new report, covering 2017-2021, lists the leading causes of cancer deaths as lung, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers. Although Delaware's overall cancer death rates are improving, the state is still above the national average in lung and breast cancer mortality.
There also appear to be differences in the mortality rate based on race. Non-Hispanic Black Delawareans face higher mortality rates for colorectal and breast cancers.
“DPH is developing innovative approaches to reduce disparities in cancer outcomes,” said DPH Director Steve Blessing. “It is our mission to continue to reduce preventable cancers, make sure all people get the right screening at the right time and that we support cancer survivors in living longer, healthier lives.”
Delaware’s Screening for Life program, which offers free cancer screenings to eligible residents, saw a 13 percent enrollment increase, its highest in six years.