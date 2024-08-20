LEWES, Del. - Throughout the month of August the Lewes Public Library is hosting a watercolor exhibition in their main entrance hallway for all guests and visitors to see.
This is part of the twentieth anniversary for the Delaware Watercolor Society. Artists had the opportunity to submit their work for display and for visitors of the library to see all throughout the month.
Director of Adult Programming Rebecca Lowe says it is important to give artists the opportunity to showcase their work.
"It's a chance to beautify our hallway to, draw attention to the arts in the area, to the artists, maybe people who aren't really well-known yet and just to showcase their talents. When you walk in, it's just nice to have interesting things to look at on the wall," Lowe said.
The projects on the wall are also available for purchase from the artists, and proceeds will go to both the society and the Lewes Public Library.