The Farm Weed Dispensary in Frankford is seeing steady off season business after grand opening in August
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor's degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
FRANKFORD, Del. - Nearly six months after The Farm Weed Dispensary in Frankford held its grand opening in August, business is still going strong.
The Farm Weed Dispensary opened following the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in Delaware, with a boost from the summer crowd getting the dispensary off to a busy start.
However, as the peak of the off-season rolls around, the newest marijuana dispensary in Frankford is still prospering despite a smaller population.
Kevyn Robinson, the General Manager, says business remains strong.
"Since we've opened, we went through a great season being open, and everybody knows you're here during the summer time. Once the summer people left, and it's dying down to Frankford, it's going steady," said Robinson.
Frequent shoppers at The Farm Weed Dispensary, such as Richard Ames, a military veteran who uses marijuana to ease lower back pain, say having a dispensary in the community has brought him much relief.
"It helps with my pain. I have herniated discs in my neck and my lower back. Sciatica," said Ames. "I don't have to go so far."
The convenience of the location is an aspect that Town Manager Sheldon Hudson stressed the importance of. Hudson believes the marijuana business could fuel the local economy.
"From our perspective, it's been a net positive for the town. And again, it draws more people into Frankford," said Hudson.
When asked about the future of marijuana businesses in Frankford, Hudson said the town will continue to be pro-business and pro-retail. However, they are not actively recruiting marijuana businesses.
