OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will start rehabilitation work on the US 50 Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge over the Sinepuxent Bay on Monday, Jan. 5.
According to MDOT, drivers can expect occasional daytime single-lane closures from Jan. 5. through Jan. 20. A total closure and detour will occur starting Jan. 20. through Feb. 3. Following the detour, single-lane closures will go back into effect until the project is completed which is anticipated by March 20.
The channel under the bridge will also be closed to marine traffic starting Jan. 5. until the project’s completion.
Drivers will follow a signed detour that includes US 113, MD 90, and MD 528 while the bridge is closed.
