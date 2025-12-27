LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association (LJRBA) will join in celebrating the United States' 250th birthday at 10 a.m. on Jan. 1.
The organization will place the actual bell belonging to their 1913 Pennsylvania Railroad steam engine #60 on the track at Lewes Junction, next to Lewes Public Library where neighbors, churches and others can literally ring into the new year.
Adults can help support the on-going work to cosmetically restore the steam locomotive by purchasing the unique opportunity to ring it’s historic bell for $5.00.
Children can also ring the bell for free.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include free hot beverages and cookies as well as tours of the red caboose decorated for the holidays.