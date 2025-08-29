LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announces they are reopening the stretch of beach at The Point at Cape Henlopen, but asks those to proceed with caution.
As August comes to an end, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reopens The Point on Aug. 30. The department also announced that The Point's bayside beach area will remain closed until Oct. 1 to allow shorebirds to safely migrate south.
DNREC Divisions of Parks and Recreation, Fish and Wildlife and Watershed Stewardship have collaborated since the '90s to create a safe plan that allows the many species of shorebirds to successfully complete their annual migration. By closing The Point, it allows for the area to be undisturbed for the shorebirds, gulls, terns, and other waterbirds after breeding season, according to DNREC.
The division asks for those to proceed through The Point's oceanside area with caution when walking or driving through, as species such as the Least Terns cannot be enclosed during this period and therefore may enter roads and walkways.
This year's closures allowed nine Piping Plover chicks to successfully fledge from their nests, and over 27 Least Terns chicks hatched. A more extensive report will be released by DNREC at the conclusion of the breeding season.
For additional information, please contact the DNREC via their website.