WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Giving Tuesday, a global event celebrating generosity, is serving as a reminder to communities that even small acts of giving can have a big impact. Local nonprofits say support from the community allows them to continue providing care, comfort and creativity to those who need it most.
At Coastal Hospice, the day is not just about collecting donations, it's about ensuring patients and families receive the care they need.
"We give them comfort, we give them dignity, and we are not there just for them, but for everyone," said Mary Stewart, a certified nursing assistant at the hospice.
The organization says its mission continues because of community support, especially as more families face economic challenges.
"We have so many people in need, and it's only getting worse with these economic times," said Kerrie Bunting, donor relations team leader at Coastal Hospice.
Coastal Hospice says this year it is extra special for them on the lower shore because the community foundation of the Eastern Shore managed to get a matching gift. Through that gift , they say that any amount that gets donated is automatically doubled.
"You can give us $20 tomorrow. That's $40. Give us $100. That's $200. So tomorrow is so important for us. Your donation dollars go to support a patient and family in need."
Meanwhile, the Ocean City Art League donations help to keep admission free and fund programs like Kids Craft on Saturdays, Family Art Day and enrichment to title one schools in Worcester County.
"Giving Tuesday means that we have an opportunity for the community to give back here at the Art League and let us continue the mission of spreading the creative arts throughout the Delmarva region," said Jessica Bauer, the league’s development director.
Bauer shared that the donations not only support free programs but also help keep the organization’s doors open to community members who rely on access to share their artwork.
"The arts are so important because it gives people, children and adults, the opportunity to have a safe, creative space," Bauer said.
For both organizations, Giving Tuesday serves as a reminder that generosity ties our communities together helping to provide care, comfort, and creativity across the coast.