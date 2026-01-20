This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - La Plaza Delaware and the Delaware Alliance of Latino Entrepreneurs (¡DALE!) hosted their first New Year's Gala at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center to honor Latino business owners and highlight the growth of the Latino community through awards, music, and cultural celebration.
The event also featured a red carpet and dancing, bringing together Latino entrepreneurs from across southern Delaware.
"Since La Plaza started four years ago, we have worked with hundreds of local businesses that fill us with inspiration and admiration, as we watch them build their enterprises with patience and determination, into thriving operations," said Mary Dupont, executive director at La Plaza Delaware. "They create jobs, they support families, they buy homes, they honor God, and they celebrate every milestone, every step of the way."
Organizers called the evening a great achievement.
"It's something that has never been done in Sussex County, it's one of the first ones honoring Latino entrepreneurs, and so I think it's such a huge success and event, and it shows how far the Latino community has advanced," said Araceli Gil, resource coordinator at La Plaza Delaware.
For the first time this year, ¡DALE! launched the Delaware Latino Business Awards, recognizing local business owners in eight categories. Among the nominees was Lizbeth Aceves, owner of Enchanted Esthetics, who was honored in the beauty and personal care category.
"It was so awesome for my friends, family, and my clients all to partner together. Hispanics, Americans, all kinds, just come together and help, and nominate me for an award that has never existed before. It was an honor," Aceves said.
Aceves opened her business in Milford three years ago.
"It is an honor, and I'm just so grateful to be here. There's no other way to put it," she added.
She also credits ¡DALE! for playing a key role in her journey as a small business owner.
"Anybody Latino that I come across that want to start a business or talks to me about it, even on my treatment table, I tell them 'Go to ¡DALE!, sign up immediately, it's free, and they have thousands of resources, whether it is people, programs, or grants that I have been honored to have received as well,'" she said. "They gave me a $5,000 grant last year, and I was able to use that for the equipment in my room that I currently have."
Marco Morales, owner of Morales Builders and a member of ¡DALE!, said the event was not only about business, but about community.
"I am so happy to see a lot of people who are here today," Morales said. "A lot of the people who are here are my drillers, framers, and it's a beautiful moment to see [them]."
Since its start in 2021, nearly 500 businesses in Sussex and Kent counties have joined ¡DALE!
"It means that we're still very community-driven. We're still very involved with our community. It shows that we are united and that we continue to foster that culture," Gil said.