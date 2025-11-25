The Ties That Bind Us: MVRP Foundation honors son’s legacy through arts and advocacy

This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
DELAWARE- It has been more than a decade since Alison Rosen lost her son, Michael, but his story and passion for the arts continue to inspire others. Through the MVRP Foundation, Rosen is turning her grief into purpose by supporting young artists and raising awareness for mental health.
“At a very early age he had an idea for a play, and as a family of support we said okay,” Rosen said. “And he wrote it, directed it and starred in it, and he heard the music in it. And so we produced his play when he was age five for his birthday party.”
Rosen said Michael lit up when he was creating, and he encouraged others to get involved in the arts and pursue their dreams.
Despite his drive, Michael struggled with depression and anxiety, and it was not until the final year of his life that he was diagnosed as bipolar.
“The thing is that Michael loved life and he wanted to live, and people thought that perhaps it was suicide,” Rosen said. “And there’s such a stigma around mental illness. And he did not die from suicide. He died from a side effect of medication he was taking. And it’s called neuroleptic malignant syndrome, it should have been caught, but it was missed while he was in the hospital in care.”
After losing Michael in 2013 at age 21, Rosen made it her mission to raise awareness for mental health and research. In 2015, she created the nonprofit MVRP Foundation in his honor.
“There was no one to turn to,” she said. “We need so many more resources for mental health. There’s not enough funds, there’s not enough doctors, there’s not enough information.”
The MVRP Foundation also celebrates and supports young adult artists by providing grants, scholarships and recognition to dedicated individuals and arts organizations.
The arts brought Michael joy, and Rosen hopes to share that with others.
“Sometimes we’re giving to a young artist who doesn’t recognize themselves as being special, and then they get their MVP Rising Star award and they’re always like, ‘I didn’t know you saw me. I didn’t know I was special" said Rosen.
The MVRP Foundation has supported organizations in Delaware and New York, where Michael was raised. Past donations include grants to the National Alliance on Mental Illness and student scholarships to the People’s Improv Theater, Edward R. Murrow High School and Borough of Manhattan Community College.