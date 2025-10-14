This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
LEWES, Del. - With every step, they walked for awareness and for hope.
Hundreds gathered at Cape Henlopen State Park in September for the second annual Walk4Prostate Cancer, an event that brought the community together to raise awareness, provide education, and support life-saving screenings.
At the heart of it all was CoastTV’s Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams, a prostate cancer survivor now in remission. This year’s walk raised more than $21,000 for the Hope Foundation, an organization supporting prostate cancer research and outreach.
"It’s humbling," said Williams. "You dream of making a difference, and then when it happens, it brings an awesome sense of responsibility."
Beyond fundraising, the event provided free Prostate-Specific Antigen testing. PSA tests are simple blood screenings that can detect prostate cancer early when it’s most treatable.
According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. For Black men, that number jumps to one in six the highest risk of any group. Despite its prevalence, early detection leads to a five-year survival rate as high as 99%.
"Testing saves lives," Williams said. "We shouldn’t lose fathers, sons, cousins, or even enemies to this disease"
For some, the walk was deeply personal. Patricia Durachko attended in memory of her father, who battled prostate cancer.
"It came back with a vengeance," Durachko said. "It was horrific to watch him go through that."
Stories like hers underscore the importance of both awareness and access. Organizers said 46 men received PSA tests on site during the event proof that efforts like Walk4Prostate Cancer can make a impact.
"Don’t think it can’t be you because it could be," Williams said. "It might already be if you haven’t been tested."
While the disease remains a serious threat, the hope, action, and unity displayed at Cape Henlopen are steps in the right direction one foot at a time.