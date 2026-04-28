This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
LEWES, Del. — The Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse has guided ships off the coast of Lewes for nearly a century, serving as both a navigational aid and a symbol of safety.
“It is just an inspiring thing to know that ships 10, 12 miles out could see that light and could understand that this is a place of safety, a safe haven,” said Ron Parks of the Delaware River and Bay Lighthouse Foundation.
While the light itself is maintained by the Coast Guard and the breakwater wall by the Army Corps of Engineers, Parks said his organization is responsible for the structure, including maintenance, painting and repairs.
“Maritime or marine paint is extraordinarily expensive and it has gotten more expensive,” he said. “It costs us $2,000 and more just to take a trip out to the lighthouse and back on the launch service that we hire.”
Fundraising has been a challenge as tours have been paused since 2022 due to concerns about the stability of the surrounding breakwater, where rocks have been falling into what has been described as an underwater sinkhole.
To address the issue, the Lighthouse Foundation is exploring options, including potentially relocating the structure to land — a move that could cost less than repairing the breakwater, according to information from the Army Corps.
“We're hoping that some coalition of individuals or organizations come together to work with us to do whatever needs to be done to preserve the structure,” Parks said.
The lighthouse’s role extends beyond function, carrying historical and emotional significance tied to its name and purpose.
“Just get a sense for what it must have meant for people a hundred years ago to know that that light gave them a place on their map or on their compass to move toward. It really is a harbor of refuge,” Parks explained.
For many, that sense of reassurance remains central to the lighthouse’s legacy.