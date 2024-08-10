Rehoboth Beach City Hall

Voting for Rehoboth Beach's commissioner election is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10.

Rehoboth Beach, Del - Craig Thier and Suzanne Goode have been elected to the Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners following today's municipal election.

Voters in Rehoboth Beach turned out in strong numbers, with 652 casting ballots in person at the convention center, while an additional 495 participated via absentee ballot. The election saw 1,655 registered voters.

The official vote count is as follows:

  • Craig Thier: 611 votes

  • Suzanne Goode: 521 votes

  • Mark Saunders: 489 votes

  • Rachel Macha: 448 votes

 Thier and Goode will officially take office at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Sept. 20.

 

Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.