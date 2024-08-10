Rehoboth Beach, Del - Craig Thier and Suzanne Goode have been elected to the Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners following today's municipal election.
Voters in Rehoboth Beach turned out in strong numbers, with 652 casting ballots in person at the convention center, while an additional 495 participated via absentee ballot. The election saw 1,655 registered voters.
The official vote count is as follows:
Craig Thier: 611 votes
Suzanne Goode: 521 votes
Mark Saunders: 489 votes
Rachel Macha: 448 votes
Thier and Goode will officially take office at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Sept. 20.