GEORGETOWN, Del. - During Monday, October 26th's town council meeting, Springboard Delaware presented the quarterly outcomes for its Georgetown Pallet Village followed by public comment and questions from the council.
According to Springboard Delaware's latest report, 51 people housed in the pallet village made progress toward becoming self-sufficient, while eight people found affordable housing and eight more people found jobs that pay a living wage.
Georgetown Mayor Angela Townsend told the Springboard Delaware representative at last night’s meeting that their responses “do not mean anything.” She asked that they return for the November 9th Town Council meeting with a proper report addressing the questions left unanswered. Those questions include how many people in the Pallet Village originally came from Georgetown, how many of those individuals are success stories, the updated number of people currently living in the village, and how many remain from the original group that started there.
During the public comment portion of Monday's meeting, constituents raised concerns that Judson Malone, Springboard Delaware’s Executive Director, has not appeared before the town council at recent meetings.
One constituent, Eddy Wise, pointed out that Mr. Malone promised to provide monthly reports on the Pallet Village when it first began. According to Mr. Wise, over the last four years since the village began, the number of monthly visits has decreased year by year, not counting 2022, when Springboard Delaware visited the council six times. Mr. Wise would like to see Mr. Malone step down or be replaced by someone who “can do the job.”