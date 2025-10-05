LEWES, Del. — Thousands turned out for another year of Coast Day at the University of Delaware in Lewes, an event focused on environmental education and efforts to protect the coast.
The annual event offered activities for all ages, from learning about sea life and taking boat tours to joining educational sessions and talking with students and staff about ongoing research projects.
One highlight was a drone called Wingtra, designed to monitor coastal environments from above. The drone has been used for dredging projects and to assess damage after major storms.
“We were just out for Hurricane Erin, and we got some surveys before and after. We were able to develop some models showing sediment loss and volume differences before and after that storm,” said Julia Greco, one of the project’s developers.
Jesse Leppo, a Lewes native, said he enjoys coming to Coast Day. “It benefits the environment. We like that especially,” he said.
He added his favorite part of the event was seeing the community come together. “The best part about this is all the people. Nobody staying home. Everybody's coming out to see all kinds of neat things,” Leppo said.
Samantha Cotten with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control promoted ways for residents to improve water quality, including planting rain gardens.
“When you have rain or storm events that happen in your yard, there might be some low spots where water isn't really draining well. So the whole purpose of putting in a rain garden is you're kind of able to open up that soil a little bit more and have the water actually flow through,” Cotten said.
Greco said the event is especially meaningful for children interested in environmental science careers. “Hopefully they see that it's both doable and interesting and important work,” she said.
Coast Day continues to draw thousands of people each year in an effort to protect and preserve the region’s coastlines.