REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested three individuals on felony drug and related charges following an investigation and search of a Rehoboth Beach hotel room.
On Nov. 5, members of the Sussex County Drug Unit, along with the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, executed a search warrant at the Rodeway Inn and Suites on Coastal Highway after investigating suspected drug distribution activity involving 49-year-old Eric Howell of Rehoboth Beach. During the operation, Howell attempted to dispose of drugs once he saw detectives but was taken into custody without incident. Trevor Harmon, 32, of Lewes, and Elizabeth Hone, 23, of Rockville, Maryland, were also detained in the room.
A search of the hotel room, the suspects and Howell’s car uncovered approximately 11.78 grams of crack cocaine, 0.15 grams of heroin, $310 in suspected drug proceeds and digital scales.
The charges are as follows:
Eric Howell was charged with multiple felonies, including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Tier 2), tampering with physical evidence, conspiracy, and drug paraphernalia possession. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $34,500 secured bond.
Trevor Harmon was charged with felony conspiracy and drug paraphernalia possession. He is held on a $2,500 secured bond at Sussex Correctional Institution.
Elizabeth Hone faced charges of felony conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia possession. She was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.