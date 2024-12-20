GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested three people after a search warrant last week uncovered drugs, guns and paraphernalia at a Georgetown home where children were present.
The search warrant was executed on Dec. 12 by the Sussex County Drug Unit and the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force at a home on the 24000 block of Springfield Road. Investigators were probing the involvement of 43-year-old Alexis Lockerman of Georgetown in distributing illegal narcotics from the house.
During the search, authorities arrested 39-year-old Kelly Mauger of Rehoboth Beach outside the residence without incident. Police say they found approximately 14.34 grams of methamphetamines on her. Inside the home, Lockerman and 39-year-old Hunter Thompson of Georgetown were also taken into custody without incident.
A search of the property led to the discovery of:
- 91.82 grams of methamphetamines
- 62 alprazolam pills
- Eight Vyvanse pills
- Five buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film strips
- Digital scales and drug paraphernalia
- A sawed-off 16-gauge shotgun with ammunition
- A .22 caliber revolver
Charges and Bonds
Lockerman faces multiple felony charges, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and endangering the welfare of a child. She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $72,000 cash bond.
Thompson, who also faces several similar felony charges, including possession of a firearm and conspiracy, was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $167,100 cash bond.
Mauger was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.
The investigation revealed that children were present in the home during the illegal activity, adding to the charges of Lockerman and Thompson.