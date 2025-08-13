Rehoboth Traffic Circle

Around 11:05 p.m., Rehoboth Beach police responded to the traffic circle on Rehoboth Avenue for a report of an assault.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Rehoboth Beach Police Department has arrested three people from New Castle in connection with a June 20 road rage confrontation. The incident left a 62-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Around 11:05 p.m., Rehoboth Beach police responded to the traffic circle on Rehoboth Avenue for a report of an assault. Officers found the victim hurt and he was flown to the hospital. He has since been released.

Investigators determined the assault stemmed from a road rage dispute. They identified the other car involved and who was in it, leading to the arrests of 50-year-old Robert Octavio, 21-year-old Santino White and a 16-year-old boy.

Octavio is charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $2,500 bond.

Octavio

Octavio is charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $2,500 bond. (Rehoboth Beach Police Department)

White is charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree conspiracy, and first-degree assault, both felonies. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $62,000 bond.

White

White is charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree conspiracy, and first-degree assault, both felonies. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $62,000 bond. (Rehoboth Beach Police Department)

The 16-year-old is charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree conspiracy, and first-degree assault, both felonies. He was committed to Ferris School on a $25,100 bond.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you