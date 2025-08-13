REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Rehoboth Beach Police Department has arrested three people from New Castle in connection with a June 20 road rage confrontation. The incident left a 62-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
Around 11:05 p.m., Rehoboth Beach police responded to the traffic circle on Rehoboth Avenue for a report of an assault. Officers found the victim hurt and he was flown to the hospital. He has since been released.
Investigators determined the assault stemmed from a road rage dispute. They identified the other car involved and who was in it, leading to the arrests of 50-year-old Robert Octavio, 21-year-old Santino White and a 16-year-old boy.
Octavio is charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $2,500 bond.
White is charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree conspiracy, and first-degree assault, both felonies. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $62,000 bond.
The 16-year-old is charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree conspiracy, and first-degree assault, both felonies. He was committed to Ferris School on a $25,100 bond.