SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department has arrested three additional suspects in connection with an assault and hate crime investigation stemming from an incident on Oct.15.
The incident reportedly involved a victim who was lured into a residence under false pretenses, assaulted and subjected to derogatory language while being held against their will.
The three new suspects, identified as 19-year-old Sean Antone of West Friendship, 18-year-old Benjamin Brandenburg of Glyndon, and 19-year-old Logan Clark of Severna Park, face charges similar to those brought against 12 individuals previously arrested for their alleged roles in the assault, say police.
These charges include first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment and hate crime-related offenses. Antone was apprehended by Howard County Police on Nov. 7, while Brandenburg was taken into custody by Salisbury Police on Nov. 13 and Clark turned himself in Nov. 14.
Both Brandenburg and Clark were taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center where they were seen by a District Court Commissioner.
The Salisbury Police Department continues to investigate and encourages anyone with relevant information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division or provide tips anonymously through Crime Solvers.