Three new exhibitions open at Rehoboth Art League

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Art League will present three new exhibitions opening Feb. 13 and running through March 8, 2026, in its Corkran and Tubbs galleries.
The Art League says exhibitions include All Things Flight and Beautiful by Allison Cosmos, Still Life and Landscape by John Schisler, and Go Forward by Michele Foster-Lucas.
An opening reception will be held Feb. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
The exhibitions are free to attend and may be viewed during regular gallery hours, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., according to Rehoboth Art League.