WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -Worcester County elementary schools have earned national recognition for literacy achievement, according to Worcester County Public Schools.
Pocomoke Elementary School, Ocean City Elementary School and Snow Hill Elementary School were named Bright Spots Top Schools in literacy by The 74, a national nonprofit newsroom focused on education.
The recognition, announced in conjunction with National Literacy Day, highlights schools across the country where students are outperforming expectations in reading. The three Worcester County schools were selected based on student performance data showing literacy outcomes that exceed expectations.
“To have three of our elementary schools recognized nationally for literacy achievement is an incredible affirmation of the work happening every day across Worcester County,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Annette Wallace. “We have made literacy a central focus because we know that a child’s ability to read confidently and proficiently opens the door to every other opportunity that follows. This recognition belongs to our students, their families, our extraordinary educators and the entire school communities at Pocomoke, Ocean City and Snow Hill elementary schools.”
The recognition comes as Worcester County Public Schools continues to strengthen its systemwide focus on literacy and ensuring every student develops the foundational skills needed for long-term academic success.
The school system said the recognition also builds on Worcester County’s performance on state assessments, where students have demonstrated some of the highest levels of achievement in Maryland.
“What makes me especially proud is that this recognition is about students exceeding expectations,” Wallace added. “When we say that every story matters and every child belongs, that must be reflected in what happens in our classrooms. It means knowing each child by name, strength and need, meeting them where they are, and providing the instruction and support that moves them forward. Our educators are doing exactly that.”
According to The 74, its Bright Spots initiative highlights schools that are “beating the odds” for students and demonstrating what is possible when schools successfully support literacy development.