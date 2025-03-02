REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Tickets are now on sale for Women’s+ FEST, taking place April 10-13 at venues throughout Rehoboth Beach. Hosted by CAMP Rehoboth, this multi-day celebration features entertainment, sports, music, dancing, comedy and educational events. Proceeds benefit CAMP Rehoboth, an LGBTQ+ community center dedicated to fostering inclusivity.
Event Highlights
- Thursday, April 10 – The festival kicks off with a golf tournament, art reception and welcome dance.
- Friday, April 11 – Stand-up comedian Gwen La Roka, the first Latina from Chicago to debut a comedy special on HBO Max, takes the stage. Her performance will be followed by a live auction featuring items like an Olivia Greek Isles Luxury Cruise. The night continues with a concert by Be Steadwell, known for her affirming and soulful music.
- Saturday, April 12 – The Premier Dance will feature all-female rock band GirlsRoom and DJ Peggy Castle.
More Activities & Special Guests
Other scheduled performers include Tret Fure, Poppy Champlin, Mama’s Black Sheep, Christine Havrilla, and Regina Sayles. The event also welcomes Colonel Grethe Cammermeyer in conversation with Retired Major General Tammy Smith, along with a variety of sports events, an expo, drag brunch, and a pop-up bookstore.
New this year: sound therapy, mingo (bingo with music), and two singles events—Sip’n’mingle and a singles dance party.
Tickets & Passes
- FEST Pass ($120) includes admission to the Be Steadwell and Gwen La Roka shows, the Saturday night Premier Dance, and a commemorative FEST t-shirt.
- Individual event tickets must be purchased separately.
CAMP Rehoboth says tickets tend to sell out quickly, so early reservations are encouraged. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit www.camprehoboth.org/womensfest.