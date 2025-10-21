SCHELLVILLE SIGN

The Schellville village covers 5.5 acres behind the Rehoboth Beach Tanger Outlet Seaside.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -Tickets for Schellville’s Enchanted Winter Celebration go live Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. Schellville also is announcing special events. The Christmas themed event runs for a month-and-a-half behind the Rehoboth Beach Tanger Outlet Seaside.

Here are some key dates: 

  • Breakfast with Santa – Sunday, Dec. 21, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. (limited to 150 tickets)

  • Special Needs Evenings – Friday, Dec. 12; Monday, Dec. 15; Monday, Dec. 22, 5–7 p.m. (limited to 1,500 tickets each day)

  • Cookie Competition Entries – Saturday, Dec. 13, drop-off 1–4 p.m.

  • Private Dining Reservations – including Alpenglobes, The Cove, The Lodge, and the new 1225 Club

SCHELLVILLE TREE

The Christmas tree at Schellville's Enchanted Winter Celebration.

There are no tickets for general entry into the celebration. Entry is first-come, first-served. According to Schellville in 2024, they received positive feedback with that policy.

Other updates include:

  • Children’s Entrepreneur Market – Saturday, Dec. 6, 1–4 p.m. 

  • Schedule Changes – Schellville will be closed Saturday, Nov. 29, but has added Tuesday, Nov. 25, and Wednesday, Nov. 26. 

