GEORGETOWN, Del. - TidalHealth is joining Bayhealth in asking members of the Delaware Health Care Commission and Health Resources Board to deny or delay the micro-hospital (neighborhood hospital) portion of ChristianaCare's proposed $65.1 million health campus in Georgetown, arguing the plan faces unresolved licensing and ownership questions under state law.
In an Aug. 19 letter to the Delaware Health Care Commission and Delaware Health Resources Board, TidalHealth said it supports ChristianaCare's plans to expand primary care, behavioral health and specialty services in Sussex County. Its opposition is focused specifically on the proposed micro-hospital, which would include eight emergency department beds and eight inpatient beds. TidalHealth argues the hospital does not meet the requirements of a micro-hospital.
First, TidalHealth contends the proposed facility may not meet Delaware's statutory definition of a hospital because its services appear to be focused primarily on emergency care rather than inpatient care. If the facility does qualify as a hospital, TidalHealth argues Delaware currently has no licensing classification for a micro-hospital.
The letter also points to Senate Bill 313, signed into law in July, which places restrictions through July 1, 2028, on certain acquisitions or control of nonprofit acute-care hospitals by for-profit entities.
TidalHealth said Emerus Holdings, a for-profit company, would hold a 49 percent stake in the micro-hospital joint venture and manage its day-to-day operations. TidalHealth argues that arrangement could bring the project under restrictions contained in the new law.
TidalHealth is asking the board to either decline to process the neighborhood hospital portion of the application, dismiss that portion without prejudice or pause it until Delaware establishes an applicable licensing category. The health system also wants the ChristianaCare-Emerus joint venture referred to the Delaware Attorney General for review.
The letter also asks ChristianaCare to provide joint venture, operating and real estate agreements, an independent financial feasibility study and an independent Sussex County analysis of emergency department and inpatient bed needs before the board takes action.
ChristianaCare's entire proposal calls for a 42,000-square-foot health campus at 20769 DuPont Blvd. The project would include primary care, specialty care and behavioral health services in addition to the neighborhood hospital. ChristianaCare has said the campus could open in late 2028 if it receives the required approvals.
The proposal has also drawn questions from Bayhealth. In an Aug. 14 letter, Bayhealth asked the Health Resources Board to resolve legal and regulatory questions surrounding ChristianaCare's proposal in Georgetown and Camden before conducting a substantive review.