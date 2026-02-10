DELAWARE / MARYLAND -Temporary masking requirements are ending in most areas across TidalHealth hospitals and patient-care facilities following a steady decline in respiratory viruses since Christmas.
TidalHealth said Influenza A, RSV and COVID-19 cases have continued to trend downward, prompting the health system to lift masking rules in many settings.
Masks will still be allowed and supported for anyone who chooses to wear one. TidalHealth also reminded people who live there and visitors to avoid visiting patients if they are feeling sick.
Good hand hygiene and covering coughs remain strongly encouraged throughout all facilities.
Some clinical situations will still require masks depending on patient needs or specific care settings. TidalHealth said people should continue to follow guidance from care teams when those situations arise